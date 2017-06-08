Shark caught on video biting man in the leg

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - A man says sharks are "a superior hunter" after being bitten by one while spearfishing in Florida.



The Citizen reports that Parker Simpson of Key West posted a YouTube video of his encounter with a reef shark Sunday in the waters off the Florida Keys.



Simpson was spearfishing in 50 feet of water about 6 miles off Key West, the southernmost city in the continental U.S.



The video shows an 8-foot shark charging Simpson, leaving a 3-inch gash below his left knee.



Simpson swam to his friends' boat, which took him to land. The 23-year-old got 50 stitches in his leg at a hospital and is walking with crutches.



Simpson said sharks are "a superior hunter and I still love them."

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS SOME GRAPHIC IMAGES

