Intoxicated teacher accused of letting child drive her to Waffle House

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police arrested a 32-year-old high school math teacher on child neglect charges for letting a 14-year-old boy drive while she was drinking.

According to police, Terra Virgin said she had 5 drinks and was too drunk to drive when she and the 14-year-old were pulled over around 11:15 Eastern Sunday night.

Police say there was an open beer in the cup holder of the car as well.

According to police, the teen is her boyfriend's son. She told officers she wanted him to drive to Waffle House.

Virgin has been a math teacher at Freedom High School for one week, according to Hillsborough County School District spokesperson, Tanya Arja. Virgin worked at Ben Hill Middle School previously. She's been employed by the district since 2013.

When she is released, she will be asked to meet with the district's Office of Professional Standards.