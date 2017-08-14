During a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, far-right demonstrators including neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members were involved in violent clashes with counter-protesters.

A woman was killed and 19 other people were injured on Saturday when a car ran into a crowd protesting against the rally.

In the wake of the clashes, U.S. President Donald Trump was criticized from all sides for failing to explicitly condemn the white supremacy groups.

The violence comes at a time when hate groups are experiencing growth and higher prominence. According to research from the Southern Poverty Law Center released earlier this year, 917 hate groups were spread out across the U.S. in 2016 compared to 892 in 2015 and 784 in 2014.

Only 457 hate groups existed in the U.S. back in 1999, and their numbers hit an all-time high of 1,018 in 2011:

You will find more statistics at Statista

The organization identified 193 Black Separatist groups, as well as 130 active Ku Klux Klan groups. That is a sharp increase on 2014 when the country’s most infamous supremacist organization had 72 groups.

Last year, the U.S. also had 101 anti-Muslim and 100 White Nationalist organizations. 99 neo-Nazi groups were also identified, along with 78 categorized as being Racist Skinhead.