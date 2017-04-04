Twitter says goodbye to default egg profile picture

Egg-cellent Twitter profiles are no more.

The company announced on one of its official blogs that the notorious default egg profile picture is going away.

That egg was the default for people who didn't upload a photo to their profile. The company says the image was meant to signify how eggs hatch into birds and then tweet up a storm.

But it somewhat backfired, and Twitter says people just left the egg with a colorful background because it was "fun and cute."

Twitter also noted that the image became synonymous with trolling over time.

Now, there's a new default picture in town.

With a grayed-out background and a more universal shape, Twitter says it hopes the change will encourage more people to see it for what it is: a temporary place holder.