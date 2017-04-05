Video: Mattress flies off vehicle on highway, hits biker

A frightening crash was caught on video when a man riding a motorcycle was hit by a flying mattress on an Australian highway.

Aaron Wood was riding at about 50 mph through a tunnel in Queensland when a mattress came loose from a vehicle that was hauling it, sending it soaring in his direction.

Wood told the Queensland Times he was certain he would die when he saw the mattress coming.

WATCH: Video of the dramatic crash below

He said it landed right in front of him, getting stuck between his wheels and forcing him to ride on his front wheels for about 50 meters.

"The police are amazed that I'm alive," Wood told the news outlet.

He suffered burns to both hands but was otherwise unscathed.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.