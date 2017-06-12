College World Series Fan Fest event information

Presented by Capital One the CWS Fan Fest is free for all ages. The event runs from June 16-27/28 featuring giveaways, live music, interactive games, special appearances, autograph signings and much more. 

Friday, June 16

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street 

Saturday, June 17

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street 

Sunday, June 18

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street 

Monday, June 19

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street 

Tuesday, June 20

2 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street

Wednesday, June 21

3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street

Thursday, June 22

4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street

Friday, June 23

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street 

Saturday, June 24

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street

Monday, June 26

3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street 

Tuesday, June 27 

4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street 

Wednesday, June 28

4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street 

