College World Series Fan Fest event information
Presented by Capital One the CWS Fan Fest is free for all ages. The event runs from June 16-27/28 featuring giveaways, live music, interactive games, special appearances, autograph signings and much more.
Check out the full even schedule below:
Friday, June 16
11 a.m. - 9 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Saturday, June 17
12 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Sunday, June 18
12 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Monday, June 19
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Tuesday, June 20
2 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Wednesday, June 21
3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Thursday, June 22
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Friday, June 23
12 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Saturday, June 24
12 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Monday, June 26
3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Tuesday, June 27
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street
Wednesday, June 28
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Lot C and Mike Fahey Street