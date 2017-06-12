College World Series game schedule
While the final game of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals awaits another weather delay the NCAA released the 2017 College World Series game schedule for Saturday, June 17th and Sunday, June 18th.
Saturday, June 17th
2 p.m. - Fullerton vs. Oregon State
7 p.m. - Florida State vs. LSU
Sunday, June 18th
1 p.m. - Texas A&M vs. Louisville
6 p.m. - TCU vs. Florida/Wake Forest
⚾️ #CWS SCHEDULE ⚾️— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2017
Saturday, June 17
Fullerton vs. Oregon State
➡️ 3 PM ET on ESPN
Florida State vs. LSU
➡️ 8 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/fl7MeDgcag
⚾️ #CWS SCHEDULE ⚾️— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2017
Sunday, June 18
Texas A&M vs. Louisville
➡️ 2 PM ET on ESPN
TCU vs. Florida/Wake Forest
➡️ 7 PM ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/qSpesD8Psz
Friday's #CWS practice times:— Rob Anderson (@_robanderson) June 12, 2017
910 AM CT Oregon St
1010 Fullerton
1110 Florida St
1210 LSU
110 Louisville
210 Texas A&M
310 Wake/Fla.
410 TCU
Friday's #CWS autograph sessions— Rob Anderson (@_robanderson) June 12, 2017
1030 CT Oregon St
1130 Fullerton
1230 LSU
130 Florida St
230 Louisville
330 Texas A&M
430 Wake/Fla.
530 TCU