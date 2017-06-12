While the final game of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals awaits another weather delay the NCAA released the 2017 College World Series game schedule for Saturday, June 17th and Sunday, June 18th.

Saturday, June 17th

2 p.m. - Fullerton vs. Oregon State

7 p.m. - Florida State vs. LSU

Sunday, June 18th

1 p.m. - Texas A&M vs. Louisville

6 p.m. - TCU vs. Florida/Wake Forest

⚾️ #CWS SCHEDULE ⚾️

Saturday, June 17



Fullerton vs. Oregon State

➡️ 3 PM ET on ESPN

Florida State vs. LSU

➡️ 8 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/fl7MeDgcag — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2017

⚾️ #CWS SCHEDULE ⚾️

Sunday, June 18



Texas A&M vs. Louisville

➡️ 2 PM ET on ESPN

TCU vs. Florida/Wake Forest

➡️ 7 PM ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/qSpesD8Psz — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2017

Friday's #CWS practice times:

910 AM CT Oregon St

1010 Fullerton

1110 Florida St

1210 LSU

110 Louisville

210 Texas A&M

310 Wake/Fla.

410 TCU — Rob Anderson (@_robanderson) June 12, 2017