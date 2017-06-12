College World Series game schedule

6:33 PM, Jun 12, 2017
While the final game of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals awaits another weather delay the NCAA released the 2017 College World Series game schedule for Saturday, June 17th and Sunday, June 18th. 

Saturday, June 17th

2 p.m. - Fullerton vs. Oregon State 

7 p.m. - Florida State vs. LSU 

Sunday, June 18th

1 p.m. - Texas A&M vs. Louisville

6 p.m. - TCU vs. Florida/Wake Forest

