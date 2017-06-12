College World Series hotel information

Grace Yowell
12:54 PM, Jun 12, 2017

Omaha, NE - JUNE 27: A general view of The Road To Omaha Statue outside TD Ameritrade Park, prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series between the Arizona Wildcats and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on June 27, 2016 at in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Peter Aiken
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Checkout a list of hotels located in downtown Omaha:

Courtyard by Marriott - 101 S 10th St. Omaha, NE 68102 

Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott - 1501 Nicholas St. Omaha, NE 68102

Hotel Deco XV - 1504 Harney St. Omaha, NE 68102

Magnolia Hotel - 1615 Howard St. Omaha, NE 68102

Hilton - 1001 Cass St. Omaha, NE 68102

DoubleTree by Hilton - 1616 Dodge St. Omaha, NE 68102

Residence Inn by Marriott - 106 S 15th St Omaha, NE 68102

Omaha Marriott - 222 N 10th St. Omaha, NE 68102

Embassy Suites - 555 S 10th St. Omaha, NE 68102

EVEN Hotel - 2220 Farnam St. Omaha, NE 68102

Hampton Inn and Suites - 1212 Cuming St. Omaha, NE 68102

Hilton Garden Inn - 1005 Dodge St. Omaha, NE 68102

Holiday Inn - 1420 Cuming St. Omaha, NE 68102

Homewood Suites by Hilton - 1314 Cuming St. Omaha, NE 68102

Hyatt Place - 540 S 12th St. Omaha, NE 68102

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top