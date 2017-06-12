College World Series hotel information
Checkout a list of hotels located in downtown Omaha:
Courtyard by Marriott - 101 S 10th St. Omaha, NE 68102
Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott - 1501 Nicholas St. Omaha, NE 68102
Hotel Deco XV - 1504 Harney St. Omaha, NE 68102
Magnolia Hotel - 1615 Howard St. Omaha, NE 68102
Hilton - 1001 Cass St. Omaha, NE 68102
DoubleTree by Hilton - 1616 Dodge St. Omaha, NE 68102
Residence Inn by Marriott - 106 S 15th St Omaha, NE 68102
Omaha Marriott - 222 N 10th St. Omaha, NE 68102
Embassy Suites - 555 S 10th St. Omaha, NE 68102
EVEN Hotel - 2220 Farnam St. Omaha, NE 68102
Hampton Inn and Suites - 1212 Cuming St. Omaha, NE 68102
Hilton Garden Inn - 1005 Dodge St. Omaha, NE 68102
Holiday Inn - 1420 Cuming St. Omaha, NE 68102
Homewood Suites by Hilton - 1314 Cuming St. Omaha, NE 68102
Hyatt Place - 540 S 12th St. Omaha, NE 68102