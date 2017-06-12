College World Series ticket information
Reserved ticket
- Available at the box office every day there is a game
- If there are two games that day you can purchase tickets for both games
- Box office opens at 10 a.m.
- MECA staff will conduct a random drawing for placement in line starting at 9 a.m.
Advanced reserved tickets
- Purchase reserved tickets from the NCAA fan-to-fan marketplace, Flash Seats
- Purchase official NCAA Experience ticket and hospitality packages from PrimeSport
ADA seating
- When you purchase an ADA seat you are allowed up to three additional seats
- ADA access Gate 1, 2 and 3
General admission tickets
- $90 per book of 10 tickets - available to purchase here
- General admission tickets are available for $15 at the box office
- Tickets are available at CenturyLink Center Omaha box office and from Omaha area service clubs such as Hy-Vee, Baker's and Family Fare supermarket customer service counters
- Enter through Gate 3 or 4 located on the East side of the stadium
- General admission section capacity is 5,500
- All seats located in the general-admission section are bench-style seating
- Admittance to the general admission section is first-come, first served basis
Upgrading general admission tickets
- Upgrades are available only at the TD Ameritrade Park Omaha box office on the day of the game you wish to attend
- Limited to four tickets
- Required to pay the difference in price between a reserved and general admission ticket
Box office
- Each person may buy up to four tickets for each game offered that day
- Box office accepts cash, credit and debit cards
Stadium
- Gates open two hours prior to the first game
- The stadium is cleared between all games
- Re-entry for reserved tickets is allowed through any gate
- Re-entry for general admission tickets is through Gates 3 and 4 but is not guaranteed