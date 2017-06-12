College World Series ticket information

Grace Yowell
4:49 PM, Jun 1, 2017
OMAHA, NE - JUNE 23: Pitcher Nathan Kirby #19 of the Virginia Cavaliers delivers a pitch against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first inning during game one of the College World Series Championship on June 23, 2014 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Peter Aiken
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Reserved ticket

  • Available at the box office every day there is a game 
  • If there are two games that day you can purchase tickets for both games 
  • Box office opens at 10 a.m.
  • MECA staff will conduct a random drawing for placement in line starting at 9 a.m. 

Advanced reserved tickets

  • Purchase reserved tickets from the NCAA fan-to-fan marketplace, Flash Seats 
  • Purchase official NCAA Experience ticket and hospitality packages from PrimeSport

ADA seating

  • When you purchase an ADA seat you are allowed up to three additional seats 
  • ADA access Gate 1, 2 and 3

General admission tickets

  • $90 per book of 10 tickets - available to purchase here
  • General admission tickets are available for $15 at the box office
  • Tickets are available at CenturyLink Center Omaha box office and from Omaha area service clubs such as Hy-Vee, Baker's and Family Fare supermarket customer service counters
  • Enter through Gate 3 or 4 located on the East side of the stadium 
  • General admission section capacity is 5,500
  • All seats located in the general-admission section are bench-style seating
  • Admittance to the general admission section is first-come, first served basis

Upgrading general admission tickets

  • Upgrades are available only at the TD Ameritrade Park Omaha box office on the day of the game you wish to attend 
  • Limited to four tickets
  • Required to pay the difference in price between a reserved and general admission ticket

Box office

  • Each person may buy up to four tickets for each game offered that day
  • Box office accepts cash, credit and debit cards

Stadium

  • Gates open two hours prior to the first game
  • The stadium is cleared between all games 
  • Re-entry for reserved tickets is allowed through any gate
  • Re-entry for general admission tickets is through Gates 3 and 4 but is not guaranteed

