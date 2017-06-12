Familiar faces heading back to Omaha for 2017 College World Series

Cal State Fullerton. TCU. Texas A&M. LSU. Louisville. Oregon State. Florida State. These teams are no strangers to Omaha, especially in recent years.

LSU, Florida State and Cal State Fullerton combine for 58 appearances in the College World Series. All seven teams set to come combine for 79 appearances, and if Florida comes out on top over Wake Forest in the final Super Regional, that number jumps up to 90.

In fact, each of these teams frequents Omaha so often that of the seven teams set in this years College World Series, the longest drought lies with Texas A&M who hasn't been since 2011.

The least amount of visits comes from Louisville, who has only visited Omaha five times. However, each of those five times has come in the past decade. The same goes for TCU, who's five visits each come since 2010.

While Omaha loves an underdog, they also love the powerhouses that frequent the Greatest Show On Dirt year in and year out. This year, there will be no shortage of those.