Road to Omaha: Eight Super Regional hosts announced

The 2017 Men's College World Series is just around the corner, and now that the Regional action has come to a close, eight hosts for the Super Regionals have been selected.

The Super Regionals will be played from Friday, June 9 to Monday, June 12. The following best-of-three series' will be played June 9-11:

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 9 - All times are Eastern

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 Oregon St. (52-4)

9 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN), 9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Cal St. Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach St. (41-18-1)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21)

3 p.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10)

Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN), Noon (ESPN/ESPN2)

These Super Regional series' will be played from June 10-12:

AMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 10 – All times are Eastern

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Sam Houston St. (44-21) at Florida St. (43-21)

Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN/ESPN2), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Mississippi St. (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17)

9 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Missouri St. (43-18) at No. 6 TCU (45-16)

6 p.m. (ESPNU), 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wake Forest (42-18) at No. 3 Florida (45-17)

3 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

**to be determined, Sunday, June 11

The College World Series will get underway with the Opening Ceremonies beginning Friday, June 16 with games beginning Saturday, June 17.