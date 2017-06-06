Road to Omaha: Eight Super Regional hosts announced

Tyler Martin
12:30 PM, Jun 6, 2017

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 23: A general view of baseball gear before game one of the College World Series Championship between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Virginia Cavaliers on June 23, 2014 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Peter Aiken
The 2017 Men's College World Series is just around the corner, and now that the Regional action has come to a close, eight hosts for the Super Regionals have been selected.

The Super Regionals will be played from Friday, June 9 to Monday, June 12. The following best-of-three series' will be played June 9-11:

 

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 9 - All times are Eastern

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

 

Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 Oregon St. (52-4)

9 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN), 9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

 

Cal St. Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach St. (41-18-1)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

 

Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21)

3 p.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

 

Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10)

Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN), Noon (ESPN/ESPN2)

 

These Super Regional series' will be played from June 10-12:

 

AMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 10 – All times are Eastern

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Sam Houston St. (44-21) at Florida St. (43-21)

Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN/ESPN2), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

 

Mississippi St. (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17)

9 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

 

Missouri St. (43-18) at No. 6 TCU (45-16)

6 p.m. (ESPNU), 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

 

Wake Forest (42-18) at No. 3 Florida (45-17)

3 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

**to be determined, Sunday, June 11

The College World Series will get underway with the Opening Ceremonies beginning Friday, June 16 with games beginning Saturday, June 17. 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

