Creighton falls in series finale with Winthrop

Creighton baseball came up short Sunday in a 2-1 loss to Winthrop after being shut out at TD Ameritrade Park Saturday evening. The Jays fall to 8-14 on the season after the series loss.

Winthrop got a 2-0 lead on the Jays in the second inning and never looked back. Isaac Collins led Creighton at the plate with three hits.

Creighton ace Keith Rogalla took the loss and moved to 1-2 on the season. Rogalla pitched 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two errors with just two strikeouts.

Up next for the Jays is a battle with in-state rival Nebraska at Haymarket Park in Lincoln Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.