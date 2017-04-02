Nebraska baseball ends series with Indiana on a tie

The Huskers and Indiana went to 11 innings Sunday in their series finale, but due to a travel curfew, the game was ended as a 1-1 tie. Nebraska claims the series victory and improved to 15-10-1 on the season.

The last time the Huskers had a game end in a tie was in 2009. Each team had chances to put the game away. The Huskers stranded eight men on base, while Indiana stranded 11.

Through 5.1 innings, Nebraska pitcher Jake Meyers allowed just one run on six hits and a walk and recorded a career-high five strikeouts.

Ben Miller scored the Huskers' only run with an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Indiana evened things up in the bottom of the sixth, but neither team could get anything going offensively for the remainder of the game.

Up next for the Huskers is a battle with in-state rival Creighton at Haymarket Park Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.