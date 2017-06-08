Ohio State reportedly offers Creighton head coach Greg McDermott

8:21 PM, Jun 7, 2017
6 hours ago

A scarlet & gray private plane was seen leaving Omaha's Eppley Airfield Wednesday night. Ohio State has reportedly offered it's men's basketball coaching position to Creighton's Greg McDermott.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: Head coach Greg McDermott of the Creighton Bluejays reacts in the first half of the game against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Creighton defeated Butler 76-67. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott has reportedly been offered the head coaching position at Ohio State. 

Jeff Goodman from ESPN is the reporter to break the story

McDermott was at CU practice on Wednesday, a Jays' spokesperson confirmed to 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger. According to flightaware.com a private jet that departed from Columbus, Ohio landed in Omaha at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. The same jet departed back to Columbus at 10:48 p.m. However, McDermott was not on the plane according to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.

The Buckeyes are looking to replace Thad Matta, who was relieved of his job on Monday. And according to Jardy's report, the search remains on-going as of early Thursday morning. 

McDermott just wrapped up his 7th season at Creighton in March. He's led the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament in four of those years including a first round loss to Rhode Island this past season when CU went 25-10. 

Earlier on Wednesday, current Chicago Bulls & former Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg was reportedly a candidate for the job but on Wednesday night, Hoiberg appeared to have fanned those flames. 

