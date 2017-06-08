Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott has reportedly been offered the head coaching position at Ohio State.

Ohio State has offered job to Creighton’s Greg McDermott, source told ESPN. Two sides met tonight. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 8, 2017

Jeff Goodman from ESPN is the reporter to break the story.

McDermott was at CU practice on Wednesday, a Jays' spokesperson confirmed to 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger. According to flightaware.com a private jet that departed from Columbus, Ohio landed in Omaha at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. The same jet departed back to Columbus at 10:48 p.m. However, McDermott was not on the plane according to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.

Greg McDermott did not fly back to Columbus with Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) June 8, 2017

The Buckeyes are looking to replace Thad Matta, who was relieved of his job on Monday. And according to Jardy's report, the search remains on-going as of early Thursday morning.

Gene Smith told me, "I'm not done" and "I've got a list" but would not comment further or confirm names on the list. Indicated it's long. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) June 8, 2017

McDermott just wrapped up his 7th season at Creighton in March. He's led the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament in four of those years including a first round loss to Rhode Island this past season when CU went 25-10.

Earlier on Wednesday, current Chicago Bulls & former Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg was reportedly a candidate for the job but on Wednesday night, Hoiberg appeared to have fanned those flames.