Nebraska and Creighton battled at Haymarket Park Tuesday evening for the first installment of this year's I-80 rivalry matchup, but this one was all Huskers as NU won 14-6.

The Huskers piled on 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back. Nebraska found its offensive stride during the game against the Jays as four different Huskers had three hits, and four different Huskers had two RBIs.

Creighton attempted to rally back in the eighth inning, scoring five runs in the top half, but the deficit was too deep by that point.

Ben Miller picked up his first win of the season on the mound for Nebraska, and Creighton's Ryan Tapani picked up the loss. Tapani moves to 1-1 on the season.

Nebraska outhit the Jays 19-11 and did not commit an error all game. The Jays struggled to get runners across the plate, scoring just five of their 18 runners in scoring position.

Up next for the Huskers is another in-state rivalry matchup with UNO at Werner Park Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. The Jays open up BIG EAST play at home with a weekend series with St. Johns Friday.