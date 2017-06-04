Nebraska eliminated from the NCAA Tournament

After falling to Yale in the Huskers' NCAA Regional opener on Friday afternoon, things didn't get any better for Nebraska Saturday at the Corvallis Regional, as the Big Red was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, losing by a score of 7-4 to Holy Cross.

The Crusaders got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Nebraska tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth. First, Jesse Wilkening hit an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Scott Schreiber. Then, the very next batter, Luke Roskam, evened the game with an RBI single to right that plated Ben Miller.

But Holy Cross responded in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Austin Maisel ripped a two-RBI double to put the Crusaders ahead 4-2.

Holy Cross extended the lead to 7-2 before the Huskers drew a little bit of life in the top of the eighth. Scott Schreiber hit a solo home run to make it a 7-3 deficit. Then, with the bases loaded, Mojo Hagge added on with an RBI single to left that scored Miller to cut the lead to 7-4.

But that's all the Huskers could muster, ending their season with a two-and-out performance in the NCAA Tournament. With the loss, Nebraska ends the season at 35-22-1 overall.