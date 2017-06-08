Nebraska's Jake Meyers earns third-team All-American

Baseball America announced that Nebraska's Jake Meyers earned third-team All-American honors.

Meyers started 40 games in centerfield and 14 games on the mound during the Huskers 2017 season. He helped the Huskers to their first Big Ten regular-season title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. Meyers batted .297 with one home run, seven doubles, 16 RBIs and a team-leading 52 runs. He went 8-2 on the mound with a 3.42 ERA in 84.1 innings this season.

Meyers was named one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award, with the winner to be announced later this summer.