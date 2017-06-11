Cameron Brown decommits from Nebraska

Ben Stevens
8:04 PM, Jun 10, 2017

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches from the sideline during during the second half of the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl against the University of Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Frederick Breedon
2016 Getty Images - Frederick Breedon

The Huskers were handed a blow to their 2018 recruiting class Saturday, as three-star wide receiver, Cameron Brown, decommited from Nebraska.  Brown took to Twitter to make his decision known:

Brown hails from St. Louis and attends the same high school that current NU I-back, Tre Bryant, went to in Christian Brothers College High.

With losing the commitment of Brown, Nebraska now has ten total commitments for the 2018 recruiting class.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top