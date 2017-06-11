Cameron Brown decommits from Nebraska
The Huskers were handed a blow to their 2018 recruiting class Saturday, as three-star wide receiver, Cameron Brown, decommited from Nebraska. Brown took to Twitter to make his decision known:
Please respect my decision. Thanks🤐💯 pic.twitter.com/4QRTUiqsI6— Cameron Brown® (@luh_cam_) June 10, 2017
Brown hails from St. Louis and attends the same high school that current NU I-back, Tre Bryant, went to in Christian Brothers College High.
With losing the commitment of Brown, Nebraska now has ten total commitments for the 2018 recruiting class.