Cameron Brown decommits from Nebraska

The Huskers were handed a blow to their 2018 recruiting class Saturday, as three-star wide receiver, Cameron Brown, decommited from Nebraska. Brown took to Twitter to make his decision known:

Brown hails from St. Louis and attends the same high school that current NU I-back, Tre Bryant, went to in Christian Brothers College High.

With losing the commitment of Brown, Nebraska now has ten total commitments for the 2018 recruiting class.