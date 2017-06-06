Huskers extend offer to Council Bluffs Lewis Central QB Max Duggan

Tyler Martin
12:52 PM, Jun 5, 2017
11:06 PM, Jun 5, 2017

The Huskers have offered a scholarship to Council Bluffs Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 5: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Mike Riley during their game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Memorial Stadium on September 5, 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska football has joined the race for Council Bluffs Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan. The 6'2, 180-pound dual-threat quarterback would be a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

Duggan has received offers from other Power Five schools such as Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Carolina and Penn State.

The Titan junior completed 62 percent of his passes in 2016 as a sophomore with 15 TD's & five interceptions. Duggan also ran for 592 yards and 14 touchdowns.

 

