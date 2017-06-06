Huskers extend offer to Council Bluffs Lewis Central QB Max Duggan
Nebraska football has joined the race for Council Bluffs Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan. The 6'2, 180-pound dual-threat quarterback would be a member of the 2019 recruiting class.
Duggan has received offers from other Power Five schools such as Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Carolina and Penn State.
I am very excited and honored to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska! #GBR 🌽🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IMJCdg9jTy— Max Duggan (@MaxDuggan_10) June 5, 2017
The Titan junior completed 62 percent of his passes in 2016 as a sophomore with 15 TD's & five interceptions. Duggan also ran for 592 yards and 14 touchdowns.