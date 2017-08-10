Nebraska football practice report Aug. 10

The big news out of Nebraska's fall camp Thursday came when Mike Riley announced that freshman wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty is out for the season with a knee injury.

Riley said the team was in the middle of a blocking drill when McQuitty went down with the injury. Wide receivers JD Spielman and Keyan Williams also are out with pulled muscles, but Riley said both should be back soon.

The team went through situational drills both offensively and defensively during practice like third and long, goal line situations etc. Langsdorf said the team has a lot to improve on in that aspect.

"We are in a tough situation with the third and long deal and we didn’t execute great on that," Langsdorf said. "I thought we did some good things coming out on that backed up area that we had. We had one turnover that was kind of ugly. It’s good work for us, we get a lot of different situational work. Whether we are in the high red zone or coming out or third down. All that stuff has been really good work for us.”

With all of the change surrounding the Huskers offense with a new starting quarterback, one big question mark has been the offensive line. Langsdorf took some time to go through some of the things he'd like to see the big men up front improve on.

"Just the overall protection on the (stunts). That’s a big thing for us. A handle on all the different movement. The third down pressures are where they show up a lot of movement, a lot of guys kinda of milling around and giving you different looks," Langsdorf said. "That’s easy to do in that 3-4, that’s what makes it tough is identification. We need some work there and then consistently running the ball, that’s always a focus. Making sure that we can get positive yards and making sure we are not giving up any free hitters. Overall consistency and protection and gaining ground on the run game.”

