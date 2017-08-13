Nebraska football practice report Aug. 12

The Huskers completed week two of fall camp this afternoon with a 90-play scrimmage at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley said that despite being in the middle of the dog days of camp, the team's energy is as high as he could ask for.

"I don't get the impression that this team has had any of those camp dull drums," Riley said. "What we have asked for on practice 12 is first day enthusiasm, which is almost impossible."

Riley noted that the offense had a couple of moments during today's scrimmage where it looked picture perfect, and said it needs to improve from there.

WATCH: Omaha Central alum Daishon Daishon Neal hoping to contribute with Huskers this fall

“Overall there was more efficiency,” Riley said. “There was some snapshots that look like a picture of what we want to be. Some good play action down the field throws, good efficiency on third down stuff and we made a nice touchdown pass in the red zone. The efficiency parts of running the ball was pretty good. Play action off the run was pretty good, efficiency looked good at times and then you get down the red zone and make a nice move touchdown pass. It looked good. There was some stuff like that that I think was kind of that snapshot.”

One of the major talking points from today was the situation at running back. The staff has noted that it would like to have one guy separate themselves to start at the postion, but have made it clear that it hasn't happened yet.

WATCH: Huskers linebacker Luke Gifford eyeing a jump in playing time

Riley said that if someone doesn't jump ahead by the end of next week, it will most likely end up being a rotation.

The Huskers have one week left of fall camp before getting into specific preparations for their first game against Arkansas State.

Check out the full interview with Riley here:

LIVE: Mike Riley speaking following Nebraska's Saturday fall camp scrimmage. https://t.co/lxgY6NydT4 — Omaha Sports Insider (@OSIsports) August 12, 2017

For more from Nebraska football's fall camp, follow @OSIsports on Twitter, check back with OmahaSportsInsider.com, like us on Facebook and tune into KMTV and AM 590 ESPN Omaha.

Contact the writer:

Twitter: @TylerMartinOSI

Email: Tyler.Martin@KMTV.com