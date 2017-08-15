Nebraska football practice report: Aug. 15
Week three of Nebraska football's fall camp is underway. Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco spoke to the media following practice where he spoke about the progress of the installation of the 3-4 and more.
Diaco said that through three weeks of camp, while his defensive unit is a work in progress, everyone has improved in some way.
“Everything is positive,” Diaco said. “Every coach is improving. Every player on defense is getting better. We’re a work in progress. We have a whole bunch of players that have never participated in the games but they’re getting ready. They’re working, they’re giving everything they possibly have to give. They are really embracing that and coming to work. No one is disappointed.”
"We’re on our own system,” Diaco said. “We built it and 3-4 is a component and a building block and a piece. Like all strong foundations there are other pieces. We’re pleased with where we’re at as it relates to the [installation]. We are about players and players playing the plays. If we can care for each other really well and be fundamentally sound as a position, as a player and then ultimately as a sound defense with our principles, we believe we can defend.”
