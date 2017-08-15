Nebraska football practice report: Aug. 15

Week three of Nebraska football's fall camp is underway. Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco spoke to the media following practice where he spoke about the progress of the installation of the 3-4 and more.

Diaco said that through three weeks of camp, while his defensive unit is a work in progress, everyone has improved in some way.

“Everything is positive,” Diaco said. “Every coach is improving. Every player on defense is getting better. We’re a work in progress. We have a whole bunch of players that have never participated in the games but they’re getting ready. They’re working, they’re giving everything they possibly have to give. They are really embracing that and coming to work. No one is disappointed.”

The Huskers' new defensive coordinator doesn't like to refer to the facelift the Huskers defense has getting as "installing the 3-4". He said it's a unique defense that the staff has built based off past experience.



"We’re on our own system,” Diaco said. “We built it and 3-4 is a component and a building block and a piece. Like all strong foundations there are other pieces. We’re pleased with where we’re at as it relates to the [installation]. We are about players and players playing the plays. If we can care for each other really well and be fundamentally sound as a position, as a player and then ultimately as a sound defense with our principles, we believe we can defend.”

One major component of any fall camp is the battle for playing time within each position. Diaco mentioned that the competition at the linebacker position will help the unit when put into game situations.

“You’d be hopeful that a completive mindset is being built that’s real,” Diaco said. “Not false bravado, not fake nonsense, but one that’s real. You work, you do the work, you put the work in and you prepare yourself to try to create an environment that the contest is going to be like and you perform - it should build confidence. Playing in a game is what really becomes a catalyst for this positive spiral upward of habit, preparation, expectation, mindset, confidence and on and on up.”

