Nebraska football team will host three fan events this month

The Nebraska football team will host three fan fests on three consecutive Fridays this month at Memorial Stadium. The first one is set for next Friday June 16. The second one will be Friday June 23 with the third & final one coming Friday June 30.

All of the two hour events will start at 5 p.m. outside of Memorial Stadium on Stadium Drive & will include limited access inside the stadium as well. Parking will be free on a first-come, first-served basis in Lots 5 & 8.

The first two fan events coincide with Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp.

The three events will be weather permitting.

Here is a list of events sent by the athletic department:

Free food (Amigos, Chick-fil-A, Hy-Vee, Kona Ice, Mr. Goodcents, Pepsi, Valentino’s and more)

Free inflatable games

Free balloon artists

Free face painting

Free giveaways

Appearance by Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley (June 16 & June 23 events only)

Appearances by former Husker football players (all three events)

Access to Memorial Stadium during and following the events (field access at June 30 event only)

Ability to purchase 2017 Nebraska football season tickets

Free 2017 Nebraska football schedule cards

Photo opportunities with the Husker Helicopter, Husker-wrapped team buses and football trophies

Nebraska Fan Day will still take place on Saturday July 29.

“We are very fortunate to have the most loyal, supportive and enthusiastic fans in the country,” Head Coach Mike Riley said. “We are always looking for ways to show our appreciation for what the fans mean to our program, our coaches and our student-athletes. We think this is an outstanding opportunity to connect with our fans and to express our gratitude for their support.”

