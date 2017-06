Nebraska wideout Keyshawn Johnson Jr. cited for marijuana possession

Nebraska true freshman wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday afternoon, according to UNL police reports.

UNL police records show that Johnson Jr. was found with 4.5 grams of marijuana inside a dorm room on campus.

Johnson Jr. enrolled early at Nebraska and has been on campus in Lincoln since January. He also played for the Huskers in the spring game back in April.