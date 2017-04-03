POLL: What part of Nebraska football are you most excited to watch this season?

It's an exciting time of the year for Nebraska football fans. With the spring game just around the corner, there are plenty of storylines for fans to get excited about for the upcoming season.

The quarterback battle between Tanner Lee and Patrick O'Brien seems to be neck-and-neck throughout the first couple weeks of spring ball. New defensive coordinator Bob Diaco is bringing his energy and the 3-4 defense to the Blackshirts. The offensive line has a healthy Jerald Foster and veteran Nick Gates anchoring the unit, and Devine Ozigbo, Tre Bryant and Mikale Wilbon all return at I-Back.

