WATCH: Huskers unveil Memorial Stadium upgrades for 2017 season

Fans that pack inside Memorial Stadium on college football Saturdays will notice a few upgrades for the 2017 season. Husker fans will be able to enjoy upgraded video boards and expanded seats, according to Huskers.com.

The already-impressive video board above the stands in North Stadium will double in resolution from 1792 x 512 to 3584 x 1024. Fans that sit below the North Stadium video board will no longer have to turn around to watch replays as new wrap-around displays will be installed to make viewing easier.

There will also be an addition of three new Husker Vision video displays throughout the stadium, and an upgrade to all existing video displays.

Seats in the North Stadium from rows 80 and above will see an expansion from 18 inches to around 22-24 inches in width. Section 14 in the South Stadium from rows 16-98 will also see an expansion to about 20-22 inches.

Fans will be able to see the upgrades during the Huskers home opener against Arkansas State.