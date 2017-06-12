Former Mavs Guentzel & Archibald win Stanley Cup
Jake Guentzel & Josh Archibald became the first former UNO Mavericks to win a Stanley Cup as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Sunday night. The Pens took the series 4-2 & repeated as the Stanley Cup Champions.
After the game six win, both former Mavs were able to skate around the ice with the Stanley Cup.
Let it out, Rookie! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/QtmWGUR1ca— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 12, 2017
Guentzel tied the rookie scoring record in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Nice to meet you Stanley!!! pic.twitter.com/hYqme3sYpQ— Jake Guentzel (@jakenbake20) June 12, 2017
The Penguins scored the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the 3rd period on a Patric Hornqvist goal in which he flicked the puck off the pad of the Nashville goalie.
BLOOP in the net#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/2LZUOKaRBV— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 12, 2017