Former Mavs Guentzel & Archibald win Stanley Cup

11:29 PM, Jun 11, 2017
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup Trophy after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Jake Guentzel & Josh Archibald became the first former UNO Mavericks to win a Stanley Cup as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Sunday night. The Pens took the series 4-2 & repeated as the Stanley Cup Champions.

After the game six win, both former Mavs were able to skate around the ice with the Stanley Cup. 

Guentzel tied the rookie scoring record in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins scored the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the 3rd period on a Patric Hornqvist goal in which he flicked the puck off the pad of the Nashville goalie. 

