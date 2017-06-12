Former Mavs Guentzel & Archibald win Stanley Cup

Jake Guentzel & Josh Archibald became the first former UNO Mavericks to win a Stanley Cup as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Sunday night. The Pens took the series 4-2 & repeated as the Stanley Cup Champions.

After the game six win, both former Mavs were able to skate around the ice with the Stanley Cup.

Guentzel tied the rookie scoring record in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nice to meet you Stanley!!! pic.twitter.com/hYqme3sYpQ — Jake Guentzel (@jakenbake20) June 12, 2017

The Penguins scored the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the 3rd period on a Patric Hornqvist goal in which he flicked the puck off the pad of the Nashville goalie.