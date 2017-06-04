Millard West lacrosse advances to the championship game

In the second semifinal of the Nebraska/Iowa Lacrosse Championships at Creighton Preparatory School on Saturday afternoon, Millard West used a dramatic comeback to advance to the title game, beating the Lincoln Rampage, 7-6.

Down 6-1 late into the third quarter, the Wildcats scored six unanswered goals to come all the way back for the win. Millard West's Taylor McMartin finished with a hat trick Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats advance to the Nebraska/Iowa Lacrosse Championships title game Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Creighton Preparatory School.