OSI Prep Pigskin Preview: Elkhorn

Elkhorn is coming off a first round playoff appearance last year. But the Antlers fell just short against Norris & ended 2016 with a 7-3 record.

"Last year was definitely a bit heartbreaking," said senior Bret Lange. "We had a pretty good team. We all thought we'd go far and make it to the championship but this year I think we have a lot of people that are motivated to go back even farther."

Mark Wortman is about to begin his 38th year as head coach & still has high expectations for his team.

"We feel very happy with what we've got going right now with the experience," Wortman said. "We've got some new kids coming in. We have to develop some depth yet but overall, we're very happy with where we are."

The Antlers return three starters on offense and eight on defense. Elkhorn opens the season at home August 25 against Plattsmouth.