Honorary captains goals highlight Shrine Soccer Classic

The final score will show a 5-1 victory for the North team but it was a pair of 2nd half goals that will be remembered in the girls' Nebraska Shrine Soccer Classic.

North team honorary captain & Shriner's patient Aryanna Billingsley, who was born without a left hand & forearm, scored on a penalty kick.

Then a few minutes later, South team honorary captain & fellow Shriner's patient Taryn Graafls, who lost her right foot in an accident, put one past the keeper for her team's lone goal.

The North team also won the boys game, 8-3.