McSorley's hat trick helps lead Lewis Central back to state tournament

Kelsey McSorley scored a hat trick helping Lewis Central return to the Iowa Girls' State Soccer Tournament with a 3-0 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Monday night.

After a scoreless first half, the senior got the scoring started with a pass from freshman Grace Guidry. McSorley then scored a few minutes later on a header from a corner kick.

The Iowa State signee then capped off the scoring with her third goal of the night. The defending 2-A champs will now get a chance to repeat starting Thursday against Newton at 2:30 p.m. It'll be the 5th trip to state for the Titans and the third in the last four years.