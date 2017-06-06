McSorley's hat trick helps lead Lewis Central back to state tournament

Adam Krueger
10:47 PM, Jun 5, 2017

Council Bluffs Lewis Central beat Abraham Lincoln 3-0 to advance to the Iowa Girls State Soccer Tournament.

Kelsey McSorley scored a hat trick helping Lewis Central return to the Iowa Girls' State Soccer Tournament with a 3-0 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Monday night. 

After a scoreless first half, the senior got the scoring started with a pass from freshman Grace Guidry. McSorley then scored a few minutes later on a header from a corner kick. 

The Iowa State signee then capped off the scoring with her third goal of the night. The defending 2-A champs will now get a chance to repeat starting Thursday against Newton at 2:30 p.m. It'll be the 5th trip to state for the Titans and the third in the last four years. 

