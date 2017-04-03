Omaha Storm Chasers announce initial 2017 roster

The storm is coming. With just eight days until their first home game, the initial roster has been released for the Omaha Storm Chasers. Fans will recognize many of the names as 14 players return from last year's squad.

Infielder Whit Merrifield and outfielder Jorge Bonifacio highlight this year's preliminary roster. Merrifield has been with the Chasers since the 2014 season, while Bonifacio led Omaha in home runs last year with 19.

Former Husker football recruit and highly-touted prospect Bubba Starling is also on this year's roster. Here's a full look at the preliminary 2017 roster:

And here's a handy list of our 25-man roster. Only 8 days until we get to #StirUpTheStorm🌪 at @WernerPark! pic.twitter.com/PHFJW96k8n — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) April 3, 2017

The Storm Chasers open up the 2017 season with a four-game series on the road against Colorado Springs. Opening day at Werner Park is slated for April 11 at 6:35 p.m. with a matchup against Round Rock.