Omaha Storm Chasers media day

Omaha Storm Chasers held its annual media day at Werner Park Tuesday afternoon. Manager Brian Poldberg along with several players including Bubba Starling and Whit Merrifield spoke to the media.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are just a couple days away from its first game of the season. The Storm Chasers take on the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on the road Thursday, April 6th-9th.

The Storm Chasers' home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11th against Round Rock Express. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Werner Park.

Watch the full interviews from Tuesday below: