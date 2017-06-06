KMTV
Nebraska
Back
All Nebraska
Football
Basketball
Baseball
Volleyball
Creighton
Back
All Creighton
Basketball
Baseball
Volleyball
UNO
Back
All UNO
Hockey
Basketball
High School
Back
All High School
Football
Baseball
Basketball
Soccer
AM 590 ESPN Omaha
National
College World Series
Back
All College World Series
CWS Ticket Information
CWS Parking Information
Site
Web
Relevance
Date
06-06-2017 Omaha Sports Insider (Jon Nyatawa, Omaha World-Herald)
KMTV
Jon Nyatawa of the Omaha World-Herald joins OSI to talk the latest in Creighton men's basketball recruiting and takes a look at some of the NCAA baseball super regional matchups.
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Omaha Sports Insiders Related Stories
Memorial Stadium will see upgrades in 2017
Road to Omaha: Eight Super Regional hosts...
Omaha girl disqualified from soccer...
Huskers open 2017 season against Arkansas State
Lewis Central girls' soccer going back to state
NCAA Baseball tournament live updates