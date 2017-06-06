Roll clouds captured by drone

There's nothing like an interesting looking cloud to get people talking and taking pictures on their phones. Check out the drone video above shared by Christiaan Todd Photography, capturing this unique cloud ahead of strong showers and thunderstorms in Northern Kentucky on Monday.

Roll cloud captured by Chad Sizemore

What you are looking at is a roll cloud. It pushes out well ahead of the approaching thunderstorm and can be accompanied by a rush of cooler air. It almost looks like a miniature cold front that is not attached to the storm, generally with a horizontal appearance.

It poses no risk of severe weather. It merely shows you where air is condensing ahead of the thunderstorm. However, strong showers and storms will often come in after the roll cloud, which is what many saw on Monday.