Severe storms just aren't stopping

Severe thunderstorms are moving across the Southeast and parts of the Tennessee Valley today.

The bull’s-eye for damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes stretches from the Florida Panhandle up to South Carolina.

Another strong low is moving across the South, and it's bringing another chance for severe weather.

RELATED: Storm Shield app provides life-saving weather alerts

Today will be the 12th day in a row with severe winds, large hail or tornadoes somewhere in the United States.

This pattern isn't ending this week, either.

Severe storms are possible once again on Tuesday and all but inevitable on Wednesday.

This severe weather season has already been the most active since 2008.

The number of tornadoes, wind reports and hail reports are all double what they usually are this time of year.

The season is just beginning. There are at least three more months of active severe weather ahead, so it's best to be informed and prepared when the severe storms make their way to your backyard.

Follow Storm Shield Meteorologist Jason Meyers via the Storm Shield app on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Download the Storm Shield Weather Radio App for your iPhone or Android device and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Named by Time.com one of the best weather apps for your iPhone.