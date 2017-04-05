Tornado sirens: Only for when you're outdoors?

Have an app like Storm Shield to get weather alerts to your phone.
Have a weather radio.
Here are some interesting things I ran across while doing some quick research for this article:
Did you know outdoor warning sirens are intended to get people inside so they can take shelter and also turn on their TV/radio for more information?
Also, an all-clear siren is not sounded because again, the hope is people are watching their TV for warning information and get the all-clear from local broadcast meteorologists.
Finally, not all outdoor warning sirens are sounded for the same thing. These sirens can be sounded for tornado warnings and some counties even sound them for severe thunderstorm warnings. They can also be sounded for chemical emergencies.