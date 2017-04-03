5th Annual Sexual Assault Month's SANE/SART Programs 4/3/17

Methodist Hospital's Anne Boatwright and Heidi Wilke are on the show today shedding light on the issues of sexual assault, human trafficking and domestic violence. SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) and SART (Sexual assault response team) are medical providers that have expertise in the care, treatment and evidence collection specific to those situations. A twitter chat from noon to 1 pm will be held Tuesday April 4th discussing these issues joined by community organizations, media partners, law enforcement and others.

