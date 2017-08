Aqua-Run is a unique 10K relay race. A team of five individuals each race a 2k leg with a hydration pack on their back for a total of 10K. Although the hydration pack is light and can barely be felt, its mean to raise awareness regarding the challenges women in developing countries face transporting water. There is also a 2K walk for those who want to participate. We'll find out more about how you can get involved from Buey Tut.

Aqua-Africa