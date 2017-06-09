Chicago Forum on Global Cities 6/9/17

Fair
Today, international leaders will wrap up a three-day conference in Chicago where they've examined a wide range of issues facing cities around the world.
One of the hot topics of discussion at the Chicago Forum on Global Cities revolved around keeping up with the innovations that are constantly changing the landscape of the places we call home.
We will find out how smart data is helping communities keep up with this ever-changing technology.