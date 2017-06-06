Cox Homelife 6/6/17

Safety Mom Alison Jacobson

10:29 AM, Jun 6, 2017

Home security and automation systems are keeping our families and homes safe in new ways. If you have teens or tweens at home during the summer, there are ways to make sure your family is protected, even if you're away from home.

Home security and automation systems are keeping our families and homes safe in new ways.   If you have teens or tweens at home during the summer, there are ways to make sure your family is protected, even if you're away from home.

Cox- Homelife

The Safety Mom

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top