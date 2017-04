Multiple Emmy nominated actor David Morse is on the show today informing us of the second season airing of addictive show Outsiders. This hit Appalachian-based drama tells the epic struggle of the Farrel clan, who have lived atop the rugged Shay mountain for 200 years and their battle to defend their way of life and their land from the town below.

This show is not one to be missed so tune in; show airs Tuesdays at 9 pm (ET/PT) on WGN America.