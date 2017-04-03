Joe Mantegna & Terry Schappert 4/3/17

Joe Mantegna & Terry Schappert are on the show today revealing their new show, Hollywood Weapons. Joe Mantegna, known for his starring role on long running hit show Criminal Minds says his new show is like a "Myth busters on steroids." Hollywood weapons combines the best of Hollywood actions from the last 60 years with the science and reality to prove-- and in some cases debunk what you've seen on film or television.

So get your popcorn ready and tune in to this new show! Its not one to be missed!