Kip Moore 6/6/17

Multi-Platinum Singer/Songwriter Kip Moore has built one of country music's most loyal audiences show by show, and is currently making waves with his new single “More Girls Like You."

With his song “Battle Cry,” written specifically for the military, Kip has participated in numerous events and performances benefiting military efforts. So it makes sense that Kip is partnering with Country Inns & Suites for the launch of the new Military 1st initiative. It allows military personal and their families to get special rates, upgrade their rooms and much more at more than 450 hotels in North America.