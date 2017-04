The Gibson Family is on the show today shedding light on the 2017 March for Babies. The March of Dimes works to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, infant mortality and premature birth. The March for Babies is the largest fundraiser of the year where thousands of people gather at Lewis and Clark Landing in Downtown Omaha to celebrate, remember and hope for a future where every baby is born healthy. The goal is to raise $300,000 for research, programs and services.

For more information click here!