Sol's Jewelry and Loan 4/5/17

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
Jodi Teal with Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy (HETRA) is here with an invitation to the Blue Jeans and Dreams live auction and dinner. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and greet the HETRA horses up close and personal.
Can you believe it? This will be the last time Mary gets to visit with John Dineen from Sol's! She's taken the time to handpick some favorite items to show off for a very special "Bling It On."
Remember if you have a question for John, you can send it to: value@omahamorningblend.com
Sol's Jewelry and Loan