Student Assessment Time 4/5/17

It is assessment time! It's a time when many students feel pressured to do their best and often dread the idea of taking tests.

But the benefits are designed to outweigh the temporary stress. Tests and assessments incorporate numerous metrics to help quantify student and school performance. While it is only one measure of student progress, the results provide objective, meaningful feedback-not only for parents and teachers-but also to drive potential decisions made at the school, district, and even state level.

