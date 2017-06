The Great Plains Colon Cancer Task force is hosting Rollin’ to Colon, a colon cancer awareness bike ride on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at DC West High School in Valley, Nebraska. This bicycling event raises awareness about colon cancer and helps the Task Force mission of education, detection, and prevention. Their goal is to get people talking about colon cancer to increase screening rates and save lives.

