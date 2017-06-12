The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society 6/12/17

The annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the largest global cancer conference of the year, brings together the world’s leading cancer researchers to share the latest research data and clinical breakthroughs for all types of cancers.

Dr. Louis J. DeGennaro, President and CEO of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the world’s largest blood cancer nonprofit organization, is joined by leukemia survivor Loriana Hernandez-Aldama, to discuss cancer advances emerging from the ASCO annual meeting and LLS’s innovative approach to treating a deadly cancer. Hernandez-Aldama will share her inspiring story of going from TV health reporter to patient, and her work to spread the word about the urgent need for better cancer treatments and cures.