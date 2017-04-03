UNO Athletics 4/3/17

Claussen-Leahy Maverick Run

10:44 AM, Apr 3, 2017

UNO's Rose Shires, Tim Walters and Emily Michaels are on the show today shedding light on their Claussen Leahy Maverick Run consisting of a 5 K Run, 10 K Run and kids run (equipped with a bounce house, interactive inflatables, hamster ball races and other activities) .   In addition to that there will be over 50 vendors, food and drinks for the runners, a post race social tent/beer garden, and lastly a massage tent (free for all participants before and after race.)  As you can tell this is a philanthropic event not to be missed so bring the whole family out to participate! 

 

To sign up and for more information click here!!

